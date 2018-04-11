Speech to Text for Time for mushroom hunting?

year is mushroom hunting. but -- there hasn't been much of that so far this year. there's good news in sight though! storm team 10's chris piper joins us now live in vigo county to explain. patrece and rondrell, behind me is a wooded area, that normally would be filled with morel mushrooms. however they aren't out quite yet this year. today i talked to dr. peter coppinger from rose hulman. with the cold weather, and back and forth temperatures, coppinger says that makes it difficult for them to grow. as a biology professor, coopinger studies morels every spring, and he says this weekend we could finally see them. "they're delicious, and they're also easy to identify. the safest mushroom to identify based on a photograph alone." now coppinger says there are false morels. the ones safe to eat are hollow on the inside. the ones not safe have a white wispy content in them. for now, live in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10. i'll have your full forecast...coming