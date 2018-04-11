Speech to Text for Synthetic weed is getting more and more dangerous

facing the nation. the medical community is on high alert. some are saying it could be the new "meth". news 10's abby kirk is live at regional hospital in terre haute. she spoke with one expert who shares why he thinks "you" need to pay attention to this new trend. that's right... now--- when we say "synthetic weed"....i want to make it clear that we are talking about what's more commonly known as "k-2 spice" o "fake weed" .... this laced weed ...brings major health concerns not only nationally...but locally as well... doctors say this could be the next drug epidemic .... "afraid that it could have lingering affects ...until we get a better handle on this." it's something the state has little information on.... "you're going to start bleeding from your mouth...your lungs." but---the symptoms...are troubling.... "synthetic weed ....or "fake weed" has grabbed major attention from health deparments and physicians across the nation.... "we have an epidemic that keeps taking on different phases..." and---now...the cannabis product...has "forensic pathologists ...on high alert too ... "a chemical similar for whats use in old people for blood thining medication." whats use in old people for blood thining medication." doctor roland "kohr" is the director of laboratories at regional hospital in terre haute. he also is in charge of the blood bank.... "if you have seen young people ingesting something like this for some unexpecting bleeding for no good reason...such as a traumatic injury..be aware of that." as of thursday... the local health departments have reported "94" cases of severe bleeding associated with "synthetic weed." "2" of thos cases---are in the state of indiana.... including "3" deaths in illinois.... "people that manufacture these things...keep changing their formulas." and---the excessive amount of blood loss---makes people who have "kohr's" type of job ...a lot harder.... . "doing the testing to see if this is the root of the problem is going to be a major expense on top of every other thing we are doing for drug testing." he says the future is unknown.... "people have addictive personalities. and, until people realize that drugs have dangers...we are going to have a problem. kohr mentioned that blood donations sites are "now" required to ask donor if they have used a synthetic marajuana product in the last 6 months to a year. this is a new issue that everyone is learning to deal with .... so until they have better handle on this....they want to play it safe.