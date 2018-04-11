Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Walking Day at Union

Walking Day at Union

Posted: Wed Apr 11 15:26:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Apr 11 15:26:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Walking Day at Union

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

walking in the morning and at lunch time. there was a mile long walking route set-up. it's part of an effort to promote physical activity. [b13]tease 1-live the indiana pacers regular season comes to an end. now.. the focus turns to playoff hopes. employees spent time walking in the morning and at lunch time. there was a mile long walking route set-up. it's part of an effort to promote physical activity. the indiana pacers regular season comes to an end. now..
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
Zionsville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Spring is here (briefly)
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It