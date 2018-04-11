Speech to Text for Walking Day at Union

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

walking in the morning and at lunch time. there was a mile long walking route set-up. it's part of an effort to promote physical activity. [b13]tease 1-live the indiana pacers regular season comes to an end. now.. the focus turns to playoff hopes. employees spent time walking in the morning and at lunch time. there was a mile long walking route set-up. it's part of an effort to promote physical activity. the indiana pacers regular season comes to an end. now..