Interim Boys and Girls Club director

Posted: Wed Apr 11 15:23:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Apr 11 15:23:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

board president "dave fredrick" told news 10....today they appointed "bobby moore" at "interim" chief professional officer. we told you last week that current c-p-o jeff kochvar resigned. moore will step in april 28th. the club's board is now forming a search committee to find a "permanent" replacement. "synthetic weed". it's a new concern
