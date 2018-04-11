Clear
Police submit DNA on Oswald investigation

Police submit DNA on Oswald investigation

Posted: Wed Apr 11 15:18:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Apr 11 15:18:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

disappearance and death of alice "anita" oswald. news 10 talked to the terre haute police department today. "chief john plasse" told us they've submitted d-n-a evidence for testing. he would not talk about the specifics of that evidence. "oswald" was found dead in her vehicle in a pond in early january. if you have any information pertaining to this case.. make sure you share it with police. "call crime stoppers" at 238-stop.
