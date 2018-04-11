Speech to Text for Allura plant reopening

are consolidating or closing, one is actually re- opening. we've heard a lot lately about local plants and stores shutting down. but, today-- local leaders celebrated the "re-opening" of business familiar with the area. "allura" makes fiber cement siding -- trim -- soffit -- and shakes for new homes. you'll find it in the vigo county industrial park. news 10's lacey clifton is live there tonight.. she joins us to explain what this means for the community. i'm here at allura where -- many company and community leaders are excited this business is able to make a come back. but it's even more exciting for the devoted employees who are coming back to work. the lights are back on at this vigo county manufacturing plant. it has a special place in james lance's heart. "i was here when this plant was built. i watched a lot of the walls go up, i helped put a lot of the items in." a few years ago -- lance worked at the former "certain-teed" plant. he planned to work there until he retired. that is-- until the plant closed in 20-14. "i was here for five and a half years before, when we closed down i was number three in seniority." but now -- allura by elementia has the plant back up and running. when lance heard the good news -- he rushed to get back on-board. "having so much vested in this building and in the area i work in after interviewing with them and finding out such a good company was coming back to town, i wanted to be a part of it." but working at the plant -- isn't just lance's passion. his family is invested too. "my son and daughter-in-law both work here after i came back. my son actually had worked here before as well and he decided that he wanted to try to come back as well since i was so happy with allura and the company and he thought it was a great opportunity for him as well." the company says there's been an increased demand for exterior home building products in the midwest. that's what lead to the re- opening. the company hopes to increase production and hire more employees in the near future. reporting live from allura -- i'm lacey clifton for news 10. back to you.