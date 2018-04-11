Clear
Linton Teacher charged for child seduction

Posted: Wed Apr 11 15:12:44 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Apr 11 15:12:44 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

misconduct with a student. just moments ago we received a statement from the "linton stockton school corporation". it says "taylor va-landingham- dunham" has been suspended without pay. the school has started the termination process. "the sullivan county prosecutor's office" has filed 2-counts of child seduction against the teacher. the encounters reportedly happened near a reservoir at the greene- sullivan state forest. according to court documentation.. the teacher "admitted" to having sex multiple times with a student. we'll have more for you tonight on news 10 on myfox 10 and on news 10 nightwatch. [b2]x new at 6-boxes open in a time when many factories
Spring is here (briefly)
