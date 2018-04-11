Speech to Text for Local city leaders celebrate the reopening of Allura

in the valley -- have jobs this mid-day. that's why -- many terre haute city leaders are celebrating !! it's all thanks -- to the company "allura" !! news 10's lacey clifton attended this morning's re- opening celebrations. she's live now, to explain what this means for our community! /////////// as -- just a few hours ago... terre haute mayor duke bennett and other local leaders celebrated the re-opening of a business. allura recenty re-opened the former "certain-teed" plant -- in the vigo county industrial park. it had been closed since 20-14. but -- there's been an increased demand for exterior home building products -- hence the re- opening! the plant is over 400 thousand square feet. it makes fiber cement siding -- trim -- soffit -- and shakes for new homes. allura's terre haute plant will help provide products to the midwest. the plant employs about "60" people. many in the community are excited about this reopening -- that includes the employees obviously! coming up tonight on news 10 -- we talk with one man who's back to work -- and share what family ties he also has to the business. reporting live from allura -- i'm lacey clifton for news 10. "more" jobs are one step closer to coming to vigo county.