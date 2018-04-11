Clear
VCSC Files Lawsuit

The other side of a civil lawsuit is responding to claims made at last night's Vigo County School Board Meeting.

responding to claims -- made at monday's school board meeting. it's a story we continue to follow for you. [b7]vcsc attorney response-lklive he says -- school boards are not required to approve lawsuits before they are filed. news 10's kiley thomas explains why. ////////// " "jonathan mayes" represents vig county schools. he says according to the indiana crime victims relief act -- victims can pursue a civil lawsuit to recover damages. vcsc is doing just that. the school corporation is suing frank shahadey, his wife paula, franklin fennell, michael pick, and his business. they're wanting to recover the thousands of dollars lost in a kickback scheme. "mayes" says the school wants to get these "public funds" back. they were supposed to go to students education. but instead -- the money was taken in a kickback scheme. this is a story we'll continue to follow. reporting vigo co -- kt news 10. " more continuing coverage this mid-day -- as... an
