Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police make 2 arrests in fatal shooting of 1-year-old Malaysia Robson

Indianapolis Metropolitan police have arrested two people in connection with the shooting death of 1-year-old Malaysia Robson.

Posted: Wed Apr 11 10:18:41 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Apr 11 10:18:41 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Police make 2 arrests in fatal shooting of 1-year-old Malaysia Robson

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

connection to the death of a 1 -year-old girl in indianapolis. i-m-p-d says -- "darrin banks" -- and "brian palmer" were arrested on preliminary charges of murder and aggravated assault. police say, the little girl and a 19-year-old were shot. that's when -- someone fired shots into their home last month. the girl's family responded with a statement about the arrests. they said -- quote -- "we have been waiting for this day since malaysia was taken from us -- and are very happy these two men are now off the streets." an attorney with vigo county school is
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
Zionsville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Spring is here (briefly)
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It