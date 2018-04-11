Speech to Text for Police make 2 arrests in fatal shooting of 1-year-old Malaysia Robson

connection to the death of a 1 -year-old girl in indianapolis. i-m-p-d says -- "darrin banks" -- and "brian palmer" were arrested on preliminary charges of murder and aggravated assault. police say, the little girl and a 19-year-old were shot. that's when -- someone fired shots into their home last month. the girl's family responded with a statement about the arrests. they said -- quote -- "we have been waiting for this day since malaysia was taken from us -- and are very happy these two men are now off the streets." an attorney with vigo county school is