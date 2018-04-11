Speech to Text for Woodrow Wilson "Warrior Run"

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

miller about the "warrior run". first annual warrior run 5k run/walk and 1 mile fun run saturday, april 28, 2018 fairbanks park - terre haute 1 mile fun run begins at 10:00 a.m. and 5k run/walk approximately 10:20 a.m. cost is $20 for the 5k or $10 for the fun run. a portion of the proceeds will go to the vcsc backpack program. pre- registration forms should be turned in by april 20th. shirts are only guaranteed to pre-registered runners. 462-4396 www.wvrr.org wilson middle school students, ava rose and kai miller about the "warrior run". first annual warrior run 5k run/walk and 1 mile fun run saturday, april 28, 2018 fairbanks park - terre haute 1 mile fun run begins at 10:00 a.m. and 5k run/walk approximately 10:20 a.m. cost is $20 for the 5k or $10 for the fun run. a portion of the proceeds will go to the vcsc backpack program. pre- registration forms should be turned in by april 20th. shirts are only guaranteed to pre-registered runners. 462-4396 www.wvrr.org wilson middle school students, ava rose and kai miller about the "warrior run". first annual warrior run 5k run/walk and 1 mile fun run saturday, april 28, 2018 fairbanks park - terre haute 1 mile fun run begins at 10:00 a.m. and 5k run/walk approximately 10:20 a.m. cost is $20 for the 5k or $10 for the fun run. a portion of the proceeds will go to the vcsc backpack program. pre-