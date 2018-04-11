Clear
Woodrow Wilson "Warrior Run"

Woodrow Wilson first Warrior Run/Walk is schedule for Saturday April 28th at Fairbanks park.

miller about the "warrior run". first annual warrior run 5k run/walk and 1 mile fun run saturday, april 28, 2018 fairbanks park - terre haute 1 mile fun run begins at 10:00 a.m. and 5k run/walk approximately 10:20 a.m. cost is $20 for the 5k or $10 for the fun run. a portion of the proceeds will go to the vcsc backpack program. pre- registration forms should be turned in by april 20th. shirts are only guaranteed to pre-registered runners. 462-4396 www.wvrr.org wilson middle school students, ava rose and kai
