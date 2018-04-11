Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

IU baseball beats ISU

Hoosiers won 6-1

Posted: Tue Apr 10 20:50:24 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Apr 10 20:50:24 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for IU baseball beats ISU

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

... the sycamores visited 10th ranked iu... former terre haute south star timmy herrin got the start on the mound for the hoosiers... the lefty looked sharp ......he had four strikeouts......he allowed just one run on two hits..... herrin keeps getting better as the season goes along.... hayden jake-ohh would get the sycamores on the scoreboard in the fifth..... his base hit to center ties the game at one .... iu would dominate the rest of the game.... justin walker with a two-run double... hoosiers would score the games finally five runs.... 10th ranked iu wins six-one.....herrin took a no decision, but his head coach was proud of the way his lefty fought on the mound tonight.... [f6]herrin react-sot didn't think he had his best stuff, but he found it after the first. the pacers wrapped up their regular season tonight... with
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
Zionsville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Spring is here (briefly)
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It