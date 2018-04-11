Speech to Text for North Central softball beats Robinson

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

central is ranked fifth in 1a.... lady t- birds hosted robinson... north central puts their first two batters of the game on, third hitter jocelyn cox brings them home with a shot onto the tennis courts behind the diamond .....that's the third homer for the freshman in five games this year... chick dig the long ball right??? this north central team does....morgan manning says ding-dong that pitch is gone....a two-run homer to right center.... second inning.... brooklin klitzing joins the north central hit parade with an rbi single to right..... state ranked north central rolls, 11-1 in six innings over robinson.... tonight partly cloudy, with a low