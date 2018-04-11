Clear
Sullivan baseball beats Northview

Arrows won 2-0

Posted: Tue Apr 10 20:16:21 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Apr 10 20:16:22 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

baseball teams in the wabash valley met tonight, as unbeatens northview and sullivan battled it on the diamond... sullivan was the sight for this huge wic showdown... future indiana hoosier braydon tucker was throwing gas.....he pitched five innings, allowed no runs and struck out 10...the scouts from the dodgers and orioles were on hand to watch the northview senior ... sullivan junior alex cooks matched tucker pitch for pitch....he threw five and a third innings of shutout baseball...one of his five k's in the game ... tucker was pulled to start the sixth and sullivan smelt the blood in the water.... their star catcher shane garner just destroys the baseball on this solo homer over the right field fence to give the arrows a one-nothing lead.... top seven....northvi ew with the tying run at first with one out.... kyle vernelson with a sweet leaping catch at short to rob the knights... next batter is tucker ...he smokes a liner to first, max mize snags it....ball game ....great defense and pitching wins it for the arrows... sullivan moves to four and ohh, thanks to a two-nothing win....the hero for the arrows shane garner said they knew they had to take advantage when tucker was pulled.... props to braydon he's a really good pitcher. he's really good. i was just trying to square one up. had two strikes and didn't want to strike out. got lucky i guess. the latest indiana high school softball polls are
