Speech to Text for 7th Street set to close

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

next week in terre haute. starting 8 a-m april 16th, 7th street from hulman to voorhees will be closed. street crews will be removing "inter-urban rail" and reconstructing pavement. crews will barricade all side streets at 7th street. the roads should reopen in mid-may. to find detour information... visit our website. illinois public schools may have to teach lessons on the