Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

7th Street set to close

7th Street set to close

Posted: Tue Apr 10 20:15:05 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Apr 10 20:15:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for 7th Street set to close

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

next week in terre haute. starting 8 a-m april 16th, 7th street from hulman to voorhees will be closed. street crews will be removing "inter-urban rail" and reconstructing pavement. crews will barricade all side streets at 7th street. the roads should reopen in mid-may. to find detour information... visit our website. illinois public schools may have to teach lessons on the
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
Zionsville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Spring is here (briefly)
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It