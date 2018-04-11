Speech to Text for VCSC attorney responds to meeting claims

night's school board meeting. good evening and thanks for joining us. yesterday -- we told you the vigo county school board voted to move forward in a civil lawsuit. that suit aims to recoup money "lost" in a kickback scheme. attorneys for the defendants wondered why the board authorized the lawsuit after it was already filed. news 10s alia blackburn has been following these developments... she joins us now in the studio. we told you we'd be reaching out to the school corporation's legal counsel last night... and now -- we have a response. the school corporation is suing frank shahadey -- his wife "paula" -- franklin fennel -- michael pick and his business "m-and-p properties". the lawsuit is in response to the thousands of dollars lost in a kickback scheme -- allegedly involving the defendants. we heard back from the school board's attorney -- jonathan mayes. he told us in an email quote "school boards are not required to approve lawsuits before they are filed". he went on to say that "legal authorization after the fact is permissable". mayes also said the school corporation is unaware of any restitution from frank shahadey. you can read the entire statement for yourself on wthi-tv dot com. back to you.