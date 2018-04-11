Speech to Text for Crawford County Illinois dogs

this puppy named buddy is just one of the unwanted pets filling crawford county shelters. he and his sister were left abandoned in a trailer when the owner moved away. they were brought to the humane society by a concerned nieghbor. debbie dix, crawford county humane society director says, "they wanted that animal for the most part and they should work a little harder in finding it a new home." debbie dix is the humane society director. she's been working at the shelter for two decades and says animals can often be left behind or dumped in rural areas when they are no longer wanted... putting the pets in danger. debbie dix, crawford county humane society director says, "just suffer from the elements, or being hit by a car or attacked by something else." she explains the county run animal control shelter can only accept obvious strays. the humane society requires a fee to surrender animals ... so some people choose to dump their pets instead. debbie dix, crawford county humane society director says, "so that's why you see puppies on the doorsteps and that's why you see animals... it causes you more work because people are going to take them out and dump them and you've got to go pick them up and chase them down." dix says they need the 40 to 50 dollar surrender fee to help care for the animals and run the shelter... a service that costs more and more to provide. debbie dix, crawford county humane society director says, "i see the writing on the wall that it's just so expensive anymore." she says pet owners need to be responsible. get animals spayed or nuetered. adopt from a shelter... and stop breeding more animals when there are already so many in need of homes. luckily for buddy and his sister. they've already been adopted together and are getting ready to go home.