Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

LWV Candidate forum

LWV Candidate forum

Posted: Tue Apr 10 19:42:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Apr 10 19:42:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for LWV Candidate forum

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

may primary election. tonight, the league of women voters of vigo county hosted a forum. tonight's forum included candidates for state represenative and state senate. people met at the vigo county library to hear from the candidates, and ask their own questions. organizers say it's all about helping people decide who would best represent them. the public needs to become informed, know where the candidates stand in order for them to make an informed vote. absentee voting started today. the primary is may 8th. a consumer alert tonight from the "indiana department
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
Zionsville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Spring is here (briefly)
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It