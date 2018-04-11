Speech to Text for Saturn Petcare next steps

vigo county ... that's after tonight's vigo county council meeting. council members approved 500-thousand dollars for "saturn petcare". the money would be used to help assist with pre- treatment needs at the former "kellogs facility" in seelyville. "satur petcare" makes high quality pet food for dogs and cats. ideally -- the company would be investing 37-million dollars in the community -- as well as create 200 jobs. "we've taken some hits in the past... losing jobs and i think our citizens are very optimistic about the future and they want to see good paying jobs like this and great opportunities." saturn petcare has "not" signed a purchase agreement yet. however -- vigo county is one of the locations they are considering.