Speech to Text for Tattoo shop memorial for Sands

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tattoos" in terre haute. she explains how some people are choosing a unique memorial to the teen. [b11]tattoo shop honors garrett sands-live pkg many people have been coming here to queen city to choose from these special designs. they are a way to have a permanent memorial to a special young man. and a way for these artists to help a grieving family. proceeds from these tatoos go directly to the family of "garrett sands".. nat a tattoo... comes in all shapes in sizes.... nat any color.... nat ...any design.... nat and...they can also tell a story... nat "i chose a sparrow." christine mundell is getting her first tattoo. nat "so did you know garrett?" "ya...i went to school with him since elementary school..." a classmate...a friend to "garrett sands".... she says this is her way of honoring his memory.... nat "i'm just gonna put my machines together and we will get going." a colorful... reminder that no matter where you go... to never forget those close to your heart .... "he was outgoing... bubbly...and he just really liked to laugh and make other people laugh." owner of queen city classic tattoo, jemery clarke says garrett was of their own.... "everybody is really taking it among themselves to really wrap their arms around their family." both garrett's sister... and his aunt... work at the shop.... nat the artists chose doing something special to remember the life of the 17- year old... "16" designs... to choose from .... only 40 dollars but---clarke says it's not about a cheap tattoo.... "it's about showing support and love for the family." bringing the community closer... nat "so cute..." "there is a huge demonstration of support...and like um empathy...and like is say we are all in the situation where we don't really know what to do or say, but we want to show love." they're not only raising money for the sands family with tattoos...there are some specials on piercings as well. two local artists created these memorials. and...all of the tattoo artists here are donating their time. a heartwarming example of the community coming together to support a local family.