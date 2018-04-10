Speech to Text for Linton teacher accused of relationship with student

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

story involving a greene county teacher tonight. police believe she may have had inappropriate relations with a student. good evening and thanks for joining us. taylor valandingham- dunham is a teacher at linton stockton high school. linton police say several weeks ago, the schools resource officer contacted them. he told police he'd gotten reports that valandinghman- dunham had been having quote "sexual and or inappropriate relations" with a student. linton police say they believe those actions happened outside of school.. in sullivan county. for that reason, sullivan county's prosecutor will be handling this case. police say they're also checking into the possibilty of "other" students being involved. we're working to confirm valandingham-dunham's employment status with the linton stockton school corporation. the second day of a trial for