Vermillion County Cleanup

Posted: Tue Apr 10 15:14:59 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

county. if you're in the mood for some spring cleaning.. mark your calendar for april 20th through the 22nd. vermillion county solid waste management is teaming up with county commissioners.. along with a number of sponsors. it's all in an effort to get things cleaned up. appliances.. water heaters.. furniture.. automotive batteries and debris will be accepted.. at "no charge". however.. paint and other hazardous waste will "not" be accepted. dumpsters will be provided at all "3"-of the county highway garages. for specific locations and items accepted.. head to w-t-h-i t-v dot com.
