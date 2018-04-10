Clear
Spring Week Blood Drive

Posted By: Christopher Essex

today.. several students took time to give the gift of life. a blood drive was held for "5"-hours at hulman memorial student union. students who attended.. like "lauren watson".. say it's important to give back. "because some people really need blood and i think if i have it and it's good, then they can use it." blood donations are always in need.. if you fit the criteria and are eligible to donate.. visit the "indiana blood center". for specific details.. we have it all over on our website at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. county-wide cleanup days are set for vermillion
