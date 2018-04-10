Speech to Text for Walk a Mile

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

while raising awareness about refugees. it's part of an event put on by the center for global engagement at indiana state university. the opportunity is called "walk a mile in my shoes". students participated in a stimulation ... they experienced what it would feel like to be in a refugee camp. they were given a card that identified their name and country they were from. they learned about basic needs they currently have that they may take for granted. [b15]walk a mile-sot x2 "this is more to educate them about the issues. than to talk about a position that they hold on any matter." "you're just like wow that's amazing. i cannot believe people actually go through this." an opportunity for you to meet the candidates.