Walk a Mile

Posted: Tue Apr 10 15:10:40 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Apr 10 15:10:40 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

while raising awareness about refugees. it's part of an event put on by the center for global engagement at indiana state university. the opportunity is called "walk a mile in my shoes". students participated in a stimulation ... they experienced what it would feel like to be in a refugee camp. they were given a card that identified their name and country they were from. they learned about basic needs they currently have that they may take for granted. [b15]walk a mile-sot x2 "this is more to educate them about the issues. than to talk about a position that they hold on any matter." "you're just like wow that's amazing. i cannot believe people actually go through this." an opportunity for you to meet the candidates.
