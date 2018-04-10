Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Coke and Carbon study

Coke and Carbon study

Posted: Tue Apr 10 15:09:22 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Apr 10 15:09:22 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Coke and Carbon study

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the board of public works and safety approved a request to spend "72"- thousand dollars on a study. the study will involve a company working with the city engineer's office that will take roughly 50 soil samples. the samples will be from the part of the property that hasn't been cleaned yet. the front part of the property along "13th and hulman streets" was cleaned for possible development. the city hopes to have results from the testing back by this fall. a consumer alert this afternoon..
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
Zionsville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Spring is here (briefly)
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It