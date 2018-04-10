Clear
Day two for Jesse Payne trial wraps

Day two for Jesse Payne trial wraps

Posted: Tue Apr 10 15:06:41 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Apr 10 15:06:41 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

authorities have charged this man.. "jesse payne".. with "3"-counts of arson. "1"-of those counts stem from a fire he reportedly set to the bridgeton bridge in 2005. the historic covered bridge was a total loss. today.. the state presented evidence in the case. "10" witnesses also took the stand. day "3"-of the trial will begin tomorrow.
