Larry Denbo in court

Posted: Tue Apr 10 15:04:52 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Apr 10 15:04:52 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

for a man accused of robbing a bank. at a hearing this morning.. "larry denbo" told the judge he couldn't understand his rights. terre haute police arrested "denbo" for trying to rob the first financial bank branch at "6th and wabash". that happened last wednesday. day "2"- for the trial of an accused serial arsonist..
