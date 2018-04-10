Speech to Text for Tonight: special meeting regarding change to federal lawsuit in Vigo County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

county. the reason??? a change -- in the federal lawsuit against the jail. the commissioners .. county council.. and other leaders will be there. news 10's kiley thomas is live to break down what to expect. we're learning that former inmates of the vigo co jail -- are adding "another attorney" t their case. this is a federal lawsuit against vigo county. "former inmates" are suing the county for what they say are "unconstitutional conditions inside the jail". they're blaming overcrowding as a main issue. today -- vigo county leaders will learn more about this "new motion filed". "the inmates' lawyer" -- michae suther-lin -- wants to add "an attorney" "fr the a-c-l-u". this is an organization that helps people sue the government. we talked to "suther-lin" to ou why another attorney is joining the lawsuit. his reasons -- coming up in our next 30 minutes. live -- kt news 10. president trump lashed out at the justice department after fbi agents again be in the spotlight later today. a "motion was filed" -- to add another attorney to the case. we spoke with attorney -- "michael sutherlin" -- who is representing the former inmates. news 10's kiley thomas is live to break down why he's proposing this change. at "6:30" we told you -- michae suther-lin -- wants to add "an attorney" "fr the a-c-l-u". this is an organization that helps people sue the government. now at "6:50" -- let's talk about why he filed this change. suther-lin told us he wants to add on "kenneth falk" to the lawsuit for "3" reasons. first -- he's been invovled in "2" prior lawsuits against vigo county and its jail. so he has experience. second -- this experience means "falk" has resources that "suther-lin" doesn't. thir -- suther-lin says -- he's simply a great lawyer. vigo county leaders will learn more about this "new motion filed" in a special.. closed meeting at 4 tonight. then a public county council meeting will follow at "6" tonight. news 10 will be there and keep you updated on what happens. live -- kt news 10. the vote is in! and -- the vigo county school board has decided... to go through with a