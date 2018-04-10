Tuesday Morning Forecast

Clear
Tuesday: A mix of clouds and sunshine. A little warmer. High: 50° Tuesday night: Some cloudiness. Not quite as cold. Low: 34° Wednesday: Partly sunny and becoming windy. Warmer. High: 61°

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
Zionsville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
