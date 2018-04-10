Speech to Text for Shakamak beats TH South

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

play and hang with anyone on the baseball diamond... lakers tonight hosted terre haute south.... no score in the sixth ....shakamak's draven cox sends one to left that terre haute south can't make a play..... lakers threatening now with two on.... nick kin-it drops a blooper in the infield ....south rushes to make a throw and its wild, both lakers on base score to give shakamak a two-nothing lead.... south wouldn't go quietly in the seventh ....caleb stultz with a shot to the warning track in right.... that's good enough for an rbi double, braves down 2-1... dillion kin-it up with the tying run at second and two outs ....he pops out to right to end the game .... shakamak shocks terre haute south two-one, it's the lakers first win over the braves since 2012.... welcome back... the colts started their offseason workout program today and