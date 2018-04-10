Clear
Shakamak softball beats Clay City

Lady Lakers won 17-10

yeryar likes to shop a the gap....the shakamak freshman finds an rbi double in the gap in let center ... shakamak had 18 hits in this contest.... tear-uh pine nice piece of hitting, she with the pitch to right center driving in two...lady lakers up three-nothing in the first... clay city gets back in this game in the second...haley walton with the single to center to tie the game at three... if you like offense you would of love this game....shakamak gets two touchdowns and a field goal to win 17-10 over clay city ... [e7]toss to break-------------------
