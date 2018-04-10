Speech to Text for TH North beats Riverton Parke

patriots third baseman jordan bradley going all manny machado with sweet bare handed play to get the out.... bj hopton up in the fourth for rp....this young man has a bright future if he follows in his dads footsteps ...the sophomore drives in the panthers third run of the inning... sixth inning.....north loads the bases for parker bray....he delivers an rbi single to center.... terre haute north wins 13-4, patriots have won two straight.... shakamak hosted clay city in a 1a softball showdown.. morgan