Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

TH North beats Riverton Parke

Patriots won 13-4

Posted: Mon Apr 09 19:51:44 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 09 19:51:44 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for TH North beats Riverton Parke

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

patriots third baseman jordan bradley going all manny machado with sweet bare handed play to get the out.... bj hopton up in the fourth for rp....this young man has a bright future if he follows in his dads footsteps ...the sophomore drives in the panthers third run of the inning... sixth inning.....north loads the bases for parker bray....he delivers an rbi single to center.... terre haute north wins 13-4, patriots have won two straight.... shakamak hosted clay city in a 1a softball showdown.. morgan
Terre Haute
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Zionsville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Dry days ahead and a temperature bump on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It