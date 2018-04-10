Speech to Text for Monday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 29. north northwest wind around 6 mph. tuesday patchy fog before 10am. otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 48. north northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. tuesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 35. light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph after midnight. sprinkles patchy fog after 4am. otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 29. north northwest wind around 6 mph. tuesday patchy fog before 10am. otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 48. north northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. tuesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 35. light and variable wind becoming sprinkles patchy fog after 4am. otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 29. north northwest wind around 6 mph. tuesday patchy fog before 10am. otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 48. north northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. tuesday night