Is winter hurting your green thumb?

storm team 10's brady harp joins us with more on how winter's late exit is impacting those with a green thumb. april is usually when many start to get out and prepare their garden. with so many late season snow storms this year - many gardeners have decided to hold off on certain plants. i spoke with a gardener with isu's community garden who says the snow shouldn't stop anyone from getting started. patti weaver is the manager at the indiana state university community garden. she's been gardening for more than 40 years. she says she can't remember having this many colder days and snow events this far into april. patti weaver: "it's a cold april. january febrauary march was normal, but this is rather odd for april and i tell people particulary new gardeners that every year is a learning curve. we all learn how to garden new each year." she says many gardners have been "scared off" by the colder conditions - but she says it's time to get out in the garden despite the winter-like conditions. weaver: "the plants know it's spring they all know that even though they have some snow here and there they know it's growing. all the winter annuals are growing we've got garlic that's planted in september growing the trees are all elafing out and starting to bloom magnolias are starting to bloom." while some plants can't be planted until the weather decides to warm up - weaver says many plants aren't negatively impacted by the cold or even the snow. weaver: "it's really a good thing the snow - it adds moisture that we're not getting with rain and it's not a bad thing. we don't mind having a little cold. there's a lot of flowers that need that colder weather and snow in order to sprout their seeds." warmer conditions are expected by the end of the week. back to you.