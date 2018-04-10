Speech to Text for Do you feel safe sending your kids to school?

in school. but... after 17 people were killed in a florida school shooting...state lawmakers will discuss other safety measures during a special session. news 10's heather good joins us now with more. indiana is one of only two states in the nation with a law on the books... requiring every public school have a certified safety specialist. governor eric holcomb wanted lawmakers to approve additional funding for school safety... but they did not. now... state legislators will head back to work in may to take up the issue again. images like these -- of students running for their lives -- continue to haunt parents across the county... but experts say hoosier schools are leading the nation when it comes to school safety. every public school in the state is required to have a certified safety specialist. these specialists are trained to deal with everything from cyber bullying to active shooters. a recent survey found nearly 80-percent of hoosier parents "definetly agree" their student is safe in school. but those responses were collected before recent school shootings in other parts of the country. tami silverman says, "the goal is for that to be a ninety-five percent so even in advance of recent incidents we had room to improve, right, we had some room for growth. my guess would be that that may have fallen in recent days and so therefore we're going to need to step that up because the reality is if you don't feel safe in your environment... covered: ... you're not going to be able to focus on your studies, you're not going to be as engaged in school." we asked you on facebook... what measures lawmakers should consider. some say schools should have metal detectors. others think military veterans should get jobs as armed guards... and several mentioned mental health and the need for more counselors and resources for students who are victims of bullying. tami silverman says, "access to mental health professionals for students is inadequate at this point. we know that there's just not enough individuals out there providing the services and there isn't access to that for all of our students." the state superintendent of public instruction is asking lawmakers for more money for mental health resources. she also thinks private schools should have the same safety requirements as public schools. it remains to be seen what -- if anything -- will be decided during the may special session. experts say schools most likely will not publically discuss school safety plans... but parents can still ask questions and should voice concerns to the district.