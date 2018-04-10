Speech to Text for VCSC Lawsuit at the school board meeting

vigo county school corporation is far from over. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. the government had its turn in convicting franklin fennell and frank shahadey. court documents say the two used inflated invoices from a company to get money. now -- the school corporation is taking its opportunity to fight back. tonight, the school corporation met to discuss what's next in a civil lawsuit it filed in february. news 10's alia blackburn explains what happened tonight. tonight -- the vigo county school board voted to go through with a civil lawsuit. that's according to board president -- jackie lower. that lawsuit lists fennell -- shahadey -- and several others. however -- questions still remain -- especially from the parties involved. it's the scene many have yet to forget... an f-b-i raid inside the vigo county school corporation and several of its buildings. that was just two summers ago in june 20- 16. 00.17.27 "he did not want to be involved in this, never wanted to be involved in any kickback scheme..." linda pence represents michael pick and m-and-p properties. both are listed as defendants in the civil lawsuit -- filed by the vigo county school coporation -- back in february. that's what led her to monday night's school board meeting. there -- board members approved to go through with pursuing the lawsuit. 58.58.05 "i found that strange because a lawsuit had already been filed, as a matter of fact it was filed in february." and it was amended in march to add another defendant -- paula shahadey. that's according to cal ellis -- who represents both her and frank shahadey. he says he's also confused about the filing ... 9.23.26 "since they ratified it today and approved it today, on april 9th, the lawsuit was filed without board authority... and is that proper or not? i think the future will tell about that." as for these parties ... pence says pick is the "hero" in the kickback scheme case... had it not been for him working undercover -- she says there'd be no convictions. and that's why she's prepared to fight the complaint. 1.34.28 "i intend to vigourously litigate damages because they are trying to recover, i think profit, from this as opposed to do what's right and what's fair and what's reasonable." for ellis -- he says frank shahadey has and is paying his debt to society... because he's already paying restitution -- ellis says the lawsuit is overkill. 5.30.17 "mr shahadey, he's been paying restitution for the last several months... and was that brought before the board prior to deciding whether to file a lawsuit? as for my other client, mrs. shahadey there's no evidence she was involved at all." the lawsuit alleges paula shahadey knew about, and benefitted from the scheme. we're working to talk to the school legal counsel. for now, reporting live in terre haute -- alia blackburn news 10. meanwhile.. a vigo county judge has recused herself from this lawsuit.. "lucky reddy" filed