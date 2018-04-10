Clear
Posted: Mon Apr 09 19:07:47 PDT 2018
Speech to Text for Rick's Rallies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this, future boilermakers eric hunter with the unbelievable windmill slam in the indiana north-south all-star game...the indy tindly senior is so athletic ... asia povlin roaming centerfield takes away a hit from terre haute n orth...the sullivan sophomore is just a star athlete, she's good volleyball and pretty darn impressive in softball as well... west vigo centerfielder evan newman is a highlight machine, this kid is a vacuum...he brings in everything........nice sliding grab by the vikings junior... its early in the baseball season but terre haute north rightfielder branden attersoon with the best catch i've seen so far....holy cow, atterson fully extended with a ridicuous diving catch ..... that does it for this weeks edition of rick's rallies, keep hustling and making the plays because you never know when the camera will be on you and you could be part of the next ricks rallies... here's a look at the answer to
