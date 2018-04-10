Speech to Text for Sycamores host annual ISU Spring Invitational

hosting their annual isu spring invitational... this is an event the sycamores have never loss, their four and ohh all-time... but a disqualification yesterday cost isu the lead and but them five back of the leaders heading into today's final round... chilly day for golf at the country club of terre haute... till-da stow -beau with the easy putt for isu....the sycamore had the best round of the day for isu.... alex jennings getting the job done with her putter, she sinks the long par on the fifth hole.... shot of the day goes to sophie benetti..... on hole two, from 30 yards out, she holes it out....one bounce and it drops....what a shot by the sycamore ...her parents were on hand and excited about that... i would be too, if i could ever hit a nice shot like that on a golf course... the sycamores unbeaten streak though at their tourney ends, they finish in fifth place ... time now for rick's rallies.... purdue fans watch this, future boilermakers eric hunter with