CBD Oil, why use it?

a topic that's caused a lot of confusion.. and controversy. news 10's.. "abby kirk".. did some research. she joins us now .. to explain what she learned. "abby"... //////// indiana governor, eric holcomb, has signed a bill that officially allows the sale of c-b-d. now.. "c-b-d is one of the "2" ingredients of "hemp" .. which is "the cannabis plant." the other ingredient would be "t-h-c".. which is the part of marijuana that would get you high. it's confusion that doctors hope to clear up. nat "the one thing that you want to make sure that you do is shake it really well." this is lee-ann brubeck .... nat and---for about a month now...shes been taking "hemp" oil" to soothe her medical condition. "it takes enough of the edge off that you forget what its like to not be active and to be in that much pain." brubeck has "lupus".... which means her immune system is basically attacking her own tissues.... ....causing her extreme pain to her joints... "it's all about quality of life." doctor kristen leatherman has been a physical therapist for nearly 8 years. she's the one who introduced brubeck to "cbd" oil. "people just need to do some more research on it." the hemp oil leatherman uses at her office...is called "za-lis".... it contains "zero percent" t-h-c and has been legal. "there is no way to receive that psychiatric effect." she says she has seen tremendous results with patients who use the product... "are crying...crying tears of joy because they are doing things that they never though they would do again." and leatherman says she is happy indiana has "now" approved products of c-b-d that "also" have a low level of "t-h-c" ... "in a full spectrum "hemp" pla there is over 400 compounds in the plant." she says combining t-h-c with c-b-d ---is going to increase the positive effects patients have from this product. "when you use all of those together...you are going to see more of a therapuetic benefit then when using just cbd alone." helping people like "brubeck"....live a happier and more enjoyable....lif e.... if you're interested in hemp oil .. we will have a link to doctor "kristen leatherman's" information.. on our website at w-t-h-i tv dot com. however.. "leatherman" does wan to point out how important it is... that everyone do their own research. talk to your physician "before" making a decision.. to ensure that you are getting and organically grown.. full spectrum hemp oil .. with c-b-d. back to you.