Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Monday Early Forecast

Monday Early Forecast

Posted: Mon Apr 09 15:32:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 09 15:32:04 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Monday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

low around 29. north northwest wind around 6 mph. tuesday patchy fog before 10am. otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 48. north northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. tuesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 35. light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph after midnight. sprinkles before 10pm. patchy fog after 4am. otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 29. north northwest wind around 6 mph. tuesday patchy fog before 10am. otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 48. north northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. tuesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 35. light and variable wind becoming sprinkles before 10pm. patchy fog after 4am. otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 29. north northwest wind around 6 mph. tuesday patchy fog before 10am. otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 48. north northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. tuesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 35. light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph after midnight. here's a look at today's weather sprinkles before 10pm. patchy fog after 4am. otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 29. north northwest wind around 6 mph. tuesday patchy fog before 10am. otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 48. north northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. tuesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 35. light and variable wind becoming sprinkles before 10pm. patchy fog after 4am. otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 29. north northwest wind around 6 mph. tuesday patchy fog before 10am. otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 48. north northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. tuesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 35. light and variable wind becoming sprinkles before 10pm. patchy fog after 4am. otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 29. north northwest wind
Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Zionsville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Dry days ahead and a temperature bump on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It