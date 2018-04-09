Speech to Text for Getting ready for gardening

"you can certainly be out planting anything in your nursery stock, perennials, anything of that nature." tom cummins runs blooms brothers in terre haute. he says with these back and forth temperatures, customers are ready to be outside. "i think there's a lot of pent-up cabin fever, i think people wanna get out in their yards, they wanna, you know, feel free to do what they wanna do in their lawn and gardens." luckily, you can start doing small things now. "getting your flower beds ready, if you didn't trim your perennials down last year and they haven't really started to grow much this year you need to get those cut back. what you don't wanna have is to have the new growth come up through the old growth." cummins says the good thing is, while temperatures aren't great, there are plenty of ways to be ready when the warm weather hits. "time to mulch, time to put down your weed preventer, all those types of things can be done." and by following these simple steps, you can be ready to plant as soon as mother nature is.