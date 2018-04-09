Speech to Text for Driverless cars come to Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

right! you've seen them advertised. cars that require no hands on the steering wheel to operate. now...there's one on the market in terre haute. news 10's abby kirk took it for a spin. she joins us live to tell us what it was like. patrece, rondrell ...what i can tell you how "normal" it felt taking a ride in this 20-18 cadiallc "ct6" ...earlier today this is made by "tesla". it's a very high-end car...and costs a lot of money. fuson automotive is the only dealership that offers this "self-driving car"... here in terre haute... but, they say more are on the way .... possibly changing the way we get "around" forever... nat would you ever get behind the wheel of a driverless car? nat "im going to get in the fton seat...and see how this goes..." well--- i did.... nat "feels kind of weird ..." and---it was quite the ride.... nat the future of driving is upon us.... at fuson automotive in terre haute a cadiallc "ct6" first arrived about 2 weeks ago... nat complete with cameras...laser s...and radar... this car allows "the driver" to be "hands-free" .... nat "we're going to have to take this vehicle on the interstate." that is...only on the interstate.... nat "it's pretty cool..." ...with speeds of 70 miles an hour.... this car is navitigating around turns and congestion .... nat here's how it works...google has mapped out "160" miles of highway in the u-s-and canada.... roads that don't have pedestrians... crosswalks...or bicycles in sight... nat the green light on the steering wheel signals the car is driving itself.... nat a tiny camera watches the driver's face... and---if the driver takes his or her eyes off the road for more than a few seconds... well---the light on the steering wheel will turn "red"---forcing the car to slow down.... nat tesla...along with "mercedes," "audi," and "b-m-w" are the only car manufacturers that offer automomous cars ... nat "do you think this is going to decrease accidents on the road?" "ya i do..." in hopes of creating a safer drive .... nat you can get your hands on this car now for about 75 to 80 thousand dollars... fuson wants to mention that you still have to obey the traffic laws and have a valid driver's license. and by no means should you text and drive... but---that isn't to say that could be a possible concern... once these cars become more popular.... back to you.