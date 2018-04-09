Speech to Text for The tax deadline is coming

are "you" ready? news 10's lacey clifton joins us live from our newsroom with more on an important step to take. everyone's tax situation is different. today i spoke to "tax masters" in terre haute about what to do if you need a little bit longer to file -- or come up with the money you owe. a familiar sight at a tax preparers office in april. a steady flow of customers and nat calls. "there's just something about the beginning of april that wakes everybody up." thomas jeffers is the president of tax masters in terre haute. tuesday -- he helped many customers -- including kevin gardner and his dad. "actually i've already had my taxes done. i'm here with my father to get his done, and i've got some issues with our software accounting program and tommy helps me with that." whether you're having a computer glitch -- a challenging tax return -- or just running late to file -- an extension may be in your future. "what i would do is come to tommy here at tax masters and have them file it for me. i've had to do it in the past, it's been years ago." it's a process that jeffers says is easier than many think. "if you use somebody to do your tax return, you can always contact them and they can file an extension for you. you can also file an extension by yourself on the irs free file. it's just right on irs dot gov. you can type in 'file an extension' and you can do one online." "jeffers says that if you haven't filed your taxes yet, you're not alone. he says it's important that if you think you need help, to go ahead and reach out to a tax professional. it's better than missing the deadline and owing a lot of money in fees." "if someone owes money after the deadline and did not file an extension, there is an additional penalty that is added to the balance that is a very expensive one that we don't like." so by taking this extra step -- it could keep more money in your wallet. if you file an extension-- the irs says your return is due october 15th of this year. back to you.