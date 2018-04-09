Clear
Knox County man charged in death of two women

Posted: Mon Apr 09 15:12:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 09 15:12:50 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

women. it happened last february near oaktown indiana. police say 34 year old kyle mason was driving a military humvee in a field. that's when they say he accidentally drove off an embankment, into the wabash river. mason and his friend cody meeks were able to get out and swim to safety. their wives... breezie mason and meghan meeks did not survive. police later determined mason had a blood alcohol level above the legal limit. he now faces charges of driving while intoxicated, causing death. he'll have his first hearing in may.
