Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Jesse Payne set to go to trial

Jesse Payne set to go to trial

Posted: Mon Apr 09 15:10:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 09 15:10:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Jesse Payne set to go to trial

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

going to trial. "jesse payne" faces arson charges. those charges date all the way back to april of 2005. police believe payne set fire to the historic bridgeton bridge. police say "payne" also tried t set fire to the "mansfield covered bridge" that same night. "payne" was originally not fit to stand trial due to his mental status. jury selection started today. a knox county man is facing charges tonight. they come after a crash that killed two
Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Zionsville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Dry days ahead and a temperature bump on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It