Charges filed in fatal crash

Posted: Mon Apr 09 15:09:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

it's an update to a story we first brought you friday night. the crash happened on hasselberger avenue, near u-s highway 41. police told news 10... a 17 year old crossed the center line, hitting a car head-on. that driver is now facing charges of reckless homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence resulting in death. the driver of the second car was 61-year old "regina hair". she died shortly after the crash. police believe drugs and high speed were factors after 13 years, a man accused of burning a historic bridge is
