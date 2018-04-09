Speech to Text for Judge Recuses herself from VCSC lawsuit

from a kickback scheme involving the vigo county school corporation continues. good evening and thanks for joining us for news 10.. we've learned vigo county judge, lucky reddy, has recused herself from the lawsuit involving the school corporation. the lawsuit is against two former school employees and a local businessman. we told you last week reddy filed a disclosure form. she said she had shared a dinner table with a defendant in the case. in her recusal motion, she mentioned a public perception of bias since her disclosure. this is a development in a story we've been following since the f-b-i raided the school corporation in june 20--16. franklin fennell and frank shahadey are accused of taking thousands of dollars from the school corporation. the scheme involved inflated invoices from michael pick's business. tonight... we expect to hear from school board members for the first time on the lawsuit. they started their meeting just moments ago at central headquarters in downtown terre haute. news 10's alia blackburn is there. we received a school board agenda last week outlining the possibiity for a lawsuit.. friday -- news 10 uncovered a lawsuit had actually been filed weeks ago. we sifted through these 57 pages of documents related to the case. this "civil lawsuit" is against franklin fennell, frank shahadey, paula shahadey, michael pick, and his company. the school corporation hopes to re-coup money lost in the kickback scheme. the lawsuit alleges the defendants still have money from their fradulent activity. i'll be sitting through tonight's school board meeting. i'll let you know what board members talked about... coming up at 10 on my fox 10.. and 11 on news 10 nightwatch. for now.. reporting from vigo county school central headquarters, i'm alia blackburn, news 10. a teenager is facing charges after a deadly crash.