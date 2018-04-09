Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

may develop this afternoon. lows tonight drop to 30 under a cloudy sky. then, sunshine tomorrow; a high at 50. lows in the low 30s tomorrow night. right now, looks like we could see some 70s by the end of the week. a patchy drizzle may develop this afternoon. lows tonight drop to 30 under a cloudy sky. then, sunshine tomorrow; a high at 50. lows in the low 30s tomorrow night. right now, looks like we could see a patchy drizzle may develop this afternoon. lows tonight drop to 30 under a cloudy sky. then, sunshine tomorrow; a high at 50. lows in the low 30s tomorrow night. right now, looks like we could see some 70s by the end of the week. a patchy drizzle may develop this afternoon. lows tonight drop to 30 under a cloudy sky. then, sunshine tomorrow; a high at 50. lows in the low 30s tomorrow night. right now, looks like we could see some 70s by the end of the week. a patchy drizzle may develop this afternoon. lows tonight drop to 30 under a cloudy sky. then, sunshine tomorrow; a high at 50. lows in the low 30s tomorrow night. right now, looks like we could see some 70s by the end of the week. a patchy drizzle may develop this afternoon. lows tonight drop to 30 under a cloudy sky. then, sunshine tomorrow; a high at 50. lows in the low 30s tomorrow night. right now, looks like we could see some 70s by the end of the week. a patchy drizzle may develop this afternoon. lows tonight drop to 30 under a cloudy sky. then, sunshine tomorrow; a high at 50. lows in the low 30s tomorrow night. right now, looks like we could see some 70s by the end of the week. a patchy drizzle may develop this afternoon. lows tonight drop to 30 under a cloudy sky. then, sunshine tomorrow; a high at 50. lows in the low 30s tomorrow night. right now, looks like we could see some 70s by the end of the week. as you just heard -- a patchy drizzle may develop this afternoon. lows tonight drop to 30 under a cloudy sky. then, sunshine tomorrow; a high at 50. lows in the low 30s tomorrow night. right now, looks like we could see some 70s by the end of the week. a patchy drizzle may develop this afternoon. lows tonight drop to 30 under a cloudy sky. then, sunshine tomorrow; a high at 50. lows in the low 30s tomorrow night. right now, looks like we could see some 70s by the end of the week. a patchy drizzle may develop this afternoon. lows tonight drop to 30 under a cloudy sky. then, sunshine tomorrow; a high at 50. lows in the low 30s tomorrow night. right now, looks like we could see some 70s by the end of the week. as you just heard -- temperatures are on the