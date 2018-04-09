Speech to Text for Voter Registration Deadline is Today

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

deadline to get registered to vote in indiana's primary election. there are several ways to register. you can do so online by using "the indiana voters app" -- or by visiting indiana voters-dot-com. you can also submit an application at your county clerk's office. or -- at any b-m-v -- license branch. indiana's primary election is tuesday -- may 8th. [b7]vcsc lawsuit meeting-vo also happening today -- the vigo