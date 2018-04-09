Clear
Voter Registration Deadline is Today

Voter Hotline 866-in-1-vote

Posted: Mon Apr 09 09:37:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 09 09:37:39 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

deadline to get registered to vote in indiana's primary election. there are several ways to register. you can do so online by using "the indiana voters app" -- or by visiting indiana voters-dot-com. you can also submit an application at your county clerk's office. or -- at any b-m-v -- license branch. indiana's primary election is tuesday -- may 8th.
Dry days ahead and a temperature bump on the way.
