Speech to Text for UPDATE: Sheriff's Office: Drugs & high speed may be factors in deadly crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we've learned that a "17" year old is facing preliminary charges of reckless homicide. and -- operating a vehicle under the influence, resulting in death. [b5]friday crash was fatal-vo off top that's according to chief deputy john moats with the vigo county sheriff's office. ////// police believe drugs and high speed -- were factors in a deadly friday evening crash. it happened on hassel-berger avenue near u-s 41. police say -- 61-year-old -- "regina hair" died. police believe -- the 17-year-old crossed the center line... and hit her car head-on. an election alert this mid- day -- today is the deadline to get