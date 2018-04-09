Clear
UPDATE: Sheriff's Office: Drugs & high speed may be factors in deadly crash

According to Chief Deputy John Moats with the Vigo County Sheriff's Office the 17 year old is facing preliminary charges of reckless homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence, resulting in death.

we've learned that a "17" year old is facing preliminary charges of reckless homicide. and -- operating a vehicle under the influence, resulting in death. [b5]friday crash was fatal-vo off top that's according to chief deputy john moats with the vigo county sheriff's office. ////// police believe drugs and high speed -- were factors in a deadly friday evening crash. it happened on hassel-berger avenue near u-s 41. police say -- 61-year-old -- "regina hair" died. police believe -- the 17-year-old crossed the center line... and hit her car head-on. an election alert this mid- day -- today is the deadline to get
